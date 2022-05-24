K24 Swapped Fox Body Mustang Makes Purists Rage and JDM Fans Joyous

We can find out definitively thanks to Alex Tremblay of Quebec, Canada. Tremblay's day job is one as one of Quebec's most skilled custom car fabricators. He's employed by KMP Speed Shop, one of Quebec's premier custom tuners.
According to his Instagram page, his other project car is a Toyota 2JZ swapped Lexus IS 300, with a turbo, of course. Just in case you needed any more credentials. The point being, this kookie Cannuck sure knows his way around custom fabrication.
The build starts, oddly enough, with yet another Mustang, a 1991 Fox Body on this occasion. It's unknown what sort of engine this Mustang was packing before its remarkable transformation. Everything from an anemic Lima four-cylinder to the phenomenal 5.0 V8 found its way under the hood in days gone by. What's much more well known is that whatever engine it was, it's now long since bid farewell.
In its place is an engine that has about as much to do with America as Sushi or Anime. So to say, not American whatsoever. It's Japanese in origin, from Honda, the same company that supplied the engine for Jarred Willey's classic 66.
It's all tied together and made to work harmoniously using an Ecumaster ECU with a custom tune. This power is fed through of all things, a two-speed Powerglide automatic transmission. One can only assume there's no need for any more gears when this car usually only travels one-quarter mile at a time.
Still, this is bound to be just as controversial as when Jarred Willey opted to use a GMC rear axle in his K24 Mustang build instead of the venerable Ford 8.8. An issue you'll be happy to find is not present with this Fox Body example. Though it may defy convention in almost every other respect, that's one area Alex Tremblay decided to stick with conventions.
Elsewhere on the vehicle, it's clear that the front and rear suspension were purpose-built for drag racing. QA1 coilovers with Bogard alloy wheels sit at each of this car's four corners with disc brakes all around, all the better for helping this Frankenstein's Mustang under control under hard launch.
But remember, Alex Tremblay is a supremely skilled fabricator with the ability to save thousands in custom fab work by doing the bulk of it himself. What would it cost the average Joe to do the same? Well beyond $30,000 or even $40,000, depending on who you're paying. It just goes to show that it always pays off learning to build your own stuff.
