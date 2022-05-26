First-Gen Chevrolet Corvette Gets Pimped Pro-Touring Style, Looks Like a Million Bucks

When Chevrolet gave birth to the Corvette decades ago, it was probably and logically hoping for the car to be a hit. What it probably didn’t expect was for the moniker to quickly establish itself as America’s sports car, and the line's early iterations to give birth to an entire industry that lives off of it.
Now in its eighth generation, the Corvette still leads the charts in the aftermarket and collectors’ segments. For the former, any ‘Vette would do, but representatives of the latter are suckers and willing to spend fortunes for early examples of the breed most of all.
The 1958 model year we have here sure fits that early example definition, but it somehow spills over into the aftermarket segment as well, courtesy of the tons of upgrades made to it to give it even more appeal today.
The car was put together, Pro-Touring style, by a Utah-based crew called Weaver Customs, a name we’ve featured here on autoevolution several times before. It still looks like a million-bucks Corvette, but underneath and inside it is so much more.
Starting from under the hood, we get an LS3 powerplant, 6.2-liters in displacement and tweaked into developing just five horsepower short of the magical 500 hp limit. The engine works with a 4-speed automatic transmission and spins Schott C7 whitewall wheels made in such a way as to be reminiscent of the original hubcaps.
Under the Axalta Jet Black body, the Corvette hides C7 suspension systems front and rear, backed by RideTech coilovers. Stopping power is ensured by means of Wilwood disc brakes.
The interior was upgraded as well, and now comes with leather everything, Dakota Digital gauges, and a custom sound system.
Carefully crafted, the Corvette sure looks like a million bucks, but it probably won’t get that much when it sells at the end of June at the hands of Barrett-Jackson, in Las Vegas.
The 1958 model year we have here sure fits that early example definition, but it somehow spills over into the aftermarket segment as well, courtesy of the tons of upgrades made to it to give it even more appeal today.
The car was put together, Pro-Touring style, by a Utah-based crew called Weaver Customs, a name we’ve featured here on autoevolution several times before. It still looks like a million-bucks Corvette, but underneath and inside it is so much more.
Starting from under the hood, we get an LS3 powerplant, 6.2-liters in displacement and tweaked into developing just five horsepower short of the magical 500 hp limit. The engine works with a 4-speed automatic transmission and spins Schott C7 whitewall wheels made in such a way as to be reminiscent of the original hubcaps.
Under the Axalta Jet Black body, the Corvette hides C7 suspension systems front and rear, backed by RideTech coilovers. Stopping power is ensured by means of Wilwood disc brakes.
The interior was upgraded as well, and now comes with leather everything, Dakota Digital gauges, and a custom sound system.
Carefully crafted, the Corvette sure looks like a million bucks, but it probably won’t get that much when it sells at the end of June at the hands of Barrett-Jackson, in Las Vegas.