Jeep Recalls Wrangler Over Incompatible Wiring Harness, Only 15 Units Affected

On March 21st, the Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance organization was notified of a freshly-built Wrangler with nonfunctional rear side marker lamps within the taillamp assemblies. Fiat Chrysler’s engineers analyzed the issue and, based on production records, no fewer than 15 units have been recalled for nonfunctional rear side markers.
Vehicles with side marker lamps that don’t function may cause an approaching vehicle to be unaware of the Wrangler’s location and dimensions, upping the risk of a crash. What’s more, Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108 requires that side markers shall be steady burning. The suspect period began on January 12th and ended March 16th.
The issue has been pinpointed to the dashboard wiring assembly, listed with two part numbers in the document attached below. Instead of replacing the said harness, dealer techs will replace the rear taillamp assemblies and update the vehicle configuration to ensure the lighting requirements of FMVSS 108 are met. This recall is not related to a component defect, but rather “an FCA US Engineering specification error for the wiring harness.”
2022 Jeep Wrangler owners who paid from their own pockets for repairs are eligible for reimbursement. Fiat Chrysler merely requires the original receipt or any other proof of payment to confirm the incurred costs.
Priced at $29,995 in two-door flavor, the Wrangler can grow two extra doors if you’re prepared to pony up $33,595 before destination charge. As ever, the JL and JLU can be had with a selection of six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic transmissions. From the standpoint of suck-squeeze-bang-blow shenanigans, the 3.6-liter Pentastar is joined by the 2.0-liter Hurricane, 3.0-liter EcoDiesel, and 6.4-liter HEMI V8 tower of power. The latter is exclusive to the Rubicon 392, which costs a scarcely believable $77,490.
The Wrangler Unlimited is also available as a plug-in hybrid under the 4xe moniker, and not long now, an all-electric Wrangler should be unveiled.
