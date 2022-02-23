Coyote Swapped 1949 Ford Tudor is a Restomod for the Anti Muscle Car Gentleman

Stuff that you want to throw a big 5.0 Coyote V8 engine right into and tear up tracks and streets across America. The thing is, what are you supposed to do if you want something different?
Say, the 60s muscle car era isn't quite your scene? I know such a notion is laughable for some people. But there are people out there who long for something a little bit older than a classic muscle car to make stupidly fast with modern hardware. For those people, we have just the thing for you.
The 1949 Ford was one of the very first Ford designs to hit the market in the immediate aftermath of the Second World War. It was available in a sedan, coupe, station wagon, a coupe-utility in Australia, and even a two-door drop-top. The iconic two-door hardtop coupe was called the Tudor in the USA. We can only assume to separate it from the sedan variant called the Fordor.
In its day, the Tudor could sport either a 3.7-liter L-head inline-six-cylinder or the iconic 2.9 liters 239 cubic-inch Flathead V8. It's one of the coolest pre muscle car engines to come out of a Detroit factory. This V8 engine was an absolute gem in its day.
We're sure you have a lot of questions at a first impression. Let us do our best to explain if you will. Firstly, gone is the iconic Flathead. In its place is five liters of flat-plane-crank, naturally aspirated goodness that gives SRT Hellcat motors a run for their money.
An anemic three-speed transmission was found in post-war Tudor models in their day. Needless to say, this Ford-O-Matic transmission would probably explode after just a little bit of throttle input from one of these Coyote engines. In its play is a much more robust 4R07 four-speed automatic transmission from a full four decades later.
Underneath the gorgeous exterior lies a fully designed front subframe from Fat Man Fabrications. Gone is the stock front suspension. In its place is a set of QA-1 Coilover springs for a ride that handles just as well as it accelerates.
Inside the car, a Lokar shifter, Wilwood brake pedal, and an E-Stop emergency brake make for an interior as functional as it is well put together. Being a car from the late 40s, there's not much insulation to stop the custom side-exit exhaust from serenading you.
Just get used to the song of our people every time you put your foot down. Painted 15-inch smoothie wheels on BF Goodrich Advantage tires bring everything together into a package that's tasteful, fast, and tasteful in almost every respect.
The Tudor isn't a car for everybody. It doesn't have the good rockstar looks of a Mustang or the millions-strong presence of F-Series trucks from only a few years later. But heaven above, if you're into this era of Ford, it doesn't get much better than this.
