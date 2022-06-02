1966 Plymouth Fury Is a Spotless Survivor Selling at No Reserve

All-original and unrestored models are the best classic cars, especially when coming in a mint condition. This is because they provide us with an unmolested glance at how everything looked when these icons rolled off the assembly lines, though it goes without saying that owning such a gem is neither easy nor affordable.
This 1966 Plymouth Fury is said to be a genuine survivor, which in theory means the car has never been restored. So everything you see inside, outside, and under the hood should be as original as possible.
This Fury indeed looks good, and according to eBay seller cherydonova4, it runs and drives like new. This means the car has always been stored just in the right conditions, and this is applaudable, to say the least, as not everybody knows how to properly take care of a classic car.
Plymouth produced over 687,500 cars for the model year 1966, and the Fury accounted for more than 146,500 units. The 4-door sedan was the most common body style with approximately 46,500 cars, followed by the 2-door hardtop coupe with nearly 42,000 models.
This Fury also comes as a 4-door sedan, and while in theory, it’s not that rare, its current condition makes it a classic that’s not really easy to come across.
The seller says some fixes here and there have already been made, so right now, the car comes with new tires and new freeze plugs, belts, and hoses. In theory, this means the Fury doesn’t need any major repairs to serve as a daily driver if that’s what you’re interested in.
Under the hood is the original 318 (5.2-liter) V8 engine with 230 horsepower. It’s paired with an automatic transmission, and as said, it’s running just right.
The bidding for this Fury is projected to end in less than a day, and right now, the top offer is a little over $4,500. Given this is a no-reserve auction, the car will certainly have a new owner when the digital fight ends.
