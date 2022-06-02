1963 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Spent Close to Four Decades in Hiding, Out and About Again

If even marginally interested in automobiles, you don’t have to be a genius to know which cars will become collectibles and significantly grow in value over time. It also means you know how to take care of your ride. This is why is beyond us how scores of incredible machines got abandoned over the years in fields and barns.
Those who know how to appreciate a car have two ways of going about owning one. They can either enjoy it, while making sure they preserve it as best they can, or store it out of sight somewhere, only to take it out when it’s ripe enough to make them a profit.
The 1963 Chevrolet Corvette split-window we have here is part of the latter category. It disappeared from public roads in the mid-1980s, and was not let out of its cage until the late 2010s, when someone named Andy Cabral restored it so faithfully that the ‘Vette got two NCRS Top Flight awards, and is also Bloomington Gold Certified.
Now, the car is listed for sale with no reserve during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the end of this month. We’re not told how much it is expected to fetch (mid-high six-digit figures are a distinct possibility), but whoever gets it is in for quite a treat.
That’s because this is no regular second-gen split-window, but one of 199 made with the RPO Z06 package in 1963, the year this upgrade was offered for the first time.
Back then, this package meant the L84 engine rated at 360 hp and controlled by means of a 4-speed transmission, heavy-duty springs, and heavy-duty front stabilizer bar and shock absorbers, among others.
Built with “only correct manufacturer’s parts,” the Corvette is being offered with just 4,300 or so miles (6,920 km) on the clock, meaning it wasn’t all that used before going into storage either.
