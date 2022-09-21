1976 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Looks Like a Pro-Touring King, Can Be Had

The Pontiac Firebird is a name that, at least in some circles, needs no introduction. Born out of Pontiac’s need to put up a fight against the likes of the Ford Mustang, the breed came to be in 1967. But because the same GM stables under which Pontiac resided also held something called Chevrolet Camaro, it would take something truly spectacular to make the Firebird a star on the roads and elsewhere.

11 photos