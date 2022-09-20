Jay Leno Drives Gabriel Iglesias’ Newly Acquired All-Original 1969 Chevy Chevelle SS 396

For a die-hard car lover, one more car is never too much – it’s just one more car, after all. For comedian Gabriel Iglesias aka Fluffy, things took a different turn when he went to a Barret-Jackson auction to sell two of his cars – he brought home a glossy red 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 and five other cars.
The Chevelle SS wasn’t always an optional package of the regular model Chevelle. If anything, it was a series of its own back in ’66, but three years down the line, Chevy decided to turn it into an optional trim.
That didn’t affect its appeal. If anything, it brought in a new class of SS (Super Sports) lovers. It’s essential to understand the 1960s was an era of muscle cars, making this model a desirable option for enthusiasts looking for big power.
Jay Leno of Jay Leno’s Garage recently featured Gabriel Iglesias and his ’69 Chevelle SS in their own version of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Only this time, they didn’t go to a Coffee shop and weren’t necessarily trying to be funny. And, of course – Jerry Seinfeld didn’t participate in any of it.
Fluffy got a tip from one of Jay Leno’s guys to sell his Dodge Demon and Trans Am Bandit Edition at the Batter-Jackson auction. The vehicles sold for what he expected, but after walking into the VIP section of the auction, he couldn’t help getting the ’69 Chevelle SS and five other cars.
We can’t blame him. The 69 SS was built to be a stunner, from its bodily curves, smooth panels, and sweeping wings.
“This is from what I can tell, an all original car, all matching number, four-speed, has all the correct options or lack of the same. This has no electric windows, and this is meant to be a high-performance car. So I think this is the one that will always hold its value," Leno said regarding Fluffy’s car.
Under the hood, the 1969 Chevelle SS came with the big block 396 powerplant that was good for 325 hp (330 ps) and 410 lb-ft (556 Nm) of torque, which, as you’d imagine, was a lot of power during that era.
Fluffy’s car cost about $3,600 back in the day, which wasn’t as cheap as it seems, considering the median home price in New York and California was about $74,000.
“I wasn’t looking for a Chevelle. I was looking to sell two very expensive cars that I barely used, and it got good to me. I’m telling you, they put me in that prime little VIP spot since I sold the cars. They were bringing me free food and free drinks. Next thing I know, this beautiful piece of art got right in front of me,” Fluffy explained how he ended up buying the car.
Fluffy loves the power steering on the Chevelle SS. He also liked how thin it was and how smooth it rode.
