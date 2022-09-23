1955 Ford F-100 Coyote V8 ‘Hot Rod’ Flaunts Expendables Look, Grim Price Tag

They say that Sylvester Stallone himself called the shots with West Coast Customs’ transformation of the 1955 Ford F-100 pickup truck featured in the original The Expendables. And he certainly knew what he was doing!
It has been a while since we last heard any news from the set of The Expendables 4. And, also, Sylvester Stallone has not gone full gaga over any EVs in a while. So, we better fill up the time with something else while we wait for the next installment in the action-packed franchise. Thus, how about an F-100 that is almost murdered out?
This second-generation Ford F-Series pickup truck was restored and upgraded, and the bonkers ride currently resides proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. There, it arrived after a professional 20-month restoration build performed by Royal Oak, Michigan-based Motorcity Grind. And the Stepside was blasted, coated in epoxy, and only afterward dressed up in laser-finished Matte Black.
Under the dark and menacing allure resides a full Porterbuilt Fabrication custom chassis, complete with a bespoke aluminum bed that was raised to allow the implementation of a lowered coilover suspension. Plus, the attention to detail is astounding, just look at the shaved door handles and custom front grille, or the Chip Foose wheels!
Inside, the true modern face of this ‘Hot Rod’ build is revealed – which is also valid when raising the gun-machine hood to reveal the 460-hp Gen 3 Coyote 5.0-liter V8 engine. Back to the cockpit, it sports a nice, subtle atmosphere full of old- and new-school vibes. Those include the Vintage Air or the Gen 3 ten-speed automatic transmission knob, among others.
Last, but not least, did we mention the 1,166-mile (1,876) odometer reading since the rebuild was finished, or the Wilwood front and rear brake kit? There is no need to, right, as you already dropped jaws at the sight of the $247,900 asking price, isn’t it?
