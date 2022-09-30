1940 Ford Viper Looks Like a Willys Americar Turned Pickup Truck

It’s the beginning of car auction season over here in the United States, and it means that from next month (and a touch into 2023), we’ll get to see tons of exciting cars coming into the spotlight. We’ll try to catch in our net the most spectacular of them, and shine a proper light on them.
We reckon the beast we have here, listed as a custom 1940 Ford pickup truck called Viper, fits the definition of exciting. After all, when was a bright red color sprayed all over a custom pickup body anything but exciting?
The truck gets its nickname from the said color, which is officially called Viper Red. It’s deployed on a very smooth and curve-filled body with generosity, being upset only by the chrome on the Billet Specialties wheels and the mirrors.
The body it envelops, which this time brings back, from some angles (read front), images of the Willys Americar, comes with a 3-inch chopped top and a 7-inch shortened bed, which is covered in oak with stainless-steel runners.
Once the suicide doors open, we’re treated to what looks like a very comfortable interior, with two massive leather seats sitting in front of a dashboard that holds chromed gauges, and an Ididit chrome tilt steering column.
Opening the bulging hood of the Ford reveals a polished engine bay with a 383ci V8 stroker engine nicely cradled inside. Its power output is not specified, but we do know it works with the help of an automatic transmission.
1940 Ford Viper is presently listed on the lot of cars that will go under the Barrett-Jackson hammer in Houston, Texas, in the last decade of October. It’s selling with no reserve, as is customary at this event, and we don’t have an estimate as to how much the owner expects to fetch for it.
