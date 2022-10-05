1959 Chevrolet Apache Looks One Mile Away From Disintegration, It’s Just a Trick

The Chevrolet Apache is one of those early-generation American pickup trucks custom shops just love to bring back to life in various shapes and interpretations. We’ve already seen tons of them over the years, and expect to see more in the coming ones as well, as the thirst for such machines seems to be undying.
This particular Apache was born in 1959, like all others of its kind, in a truck series Chevrolet called the Task Force. It probably did the rounds for many, many years, until old age, rust and malfunctions got to it.
This truck was however lucky, as someone rescued it and decided to give it another shot at life. They did so by doing extensive custom work on it, but at the same time retaining most of the wrinkles, most of the degradation, and most of all the other (visual) nasty stuff old age is associated with.
Looking like it’s about to fall apart if it travels just a single more mile, the Apache is in fact quite the opposite, a very sturdy machine. Its decrepit body rides on a Mustang II front end and custom C-notched suspension at the rear. Backing them both is a custom air ride system with dual air compressors and a 10-gallon air tank.
The connection to the ground is made courtesy of 20-inch US Mags wheels, which spin thanks to the twin-turbo 5.3-liter LS 8-cylinder engine hidden under the hood. We are not told how much power the engine develops, but we do know it is channeled properly courtesy of a 4-speed automatic transmission.
Inside, the truck continues to mix what its builders call custom patina with modern amenities, with this group including anything from custom-stitched seats to Dakota Digital gauges.
The 1959 Chevrolet Apache is listed by auction house Barrett-Jackson for the late-October event scheduled to take place in Houston, Texas. It is going with no reserve and no mention as to how much it is expected to fetch.
This truck was however lucky, as someone rescued it and decided to give it another shot at life. They did so by doing extensive custom work on it, but at the same time retaining most of the wrinkles, most of the degradation, and most of all the other (visual) nasty stuff old age is associated with.
Looking like it’s about to fall apart if it travels just a single more mile, the Apache is in fact quite the opposite, a very sturdy machine. Its decrepit body rides on a Mustang II front end and custom C-notched suspension at the rear. Backing them both is a custom air ride system with dual air compressors and a 10-gallon air tank.
The connection to the ground is made courtesy of 20-inch US Mags wheels, which spin thanks to the twin-turbo 5.3-liter LS 8-cylinder engine hidden under the hood. We are not told how much power the engine develops, but we do know it is channeled properly courtesy of a 4-speed automatic transmission.
Inside, the truck continues to mix what its builders call custom patina with modern amenities, with this group including anything from custom-stitched seats to Dakota Digital gauges.
The 1959 Chevrolet Apache is listed by auction house Barrett-Jackson for the late-October event scheduled to take place in Houston, Texas. It is going with no reserve and no mention as to how much it is expected to fetch.