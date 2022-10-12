‘Survivor’ 1969 Chevy C10 Restomod Is a 755-HP LT5 Sleeper, Loves to Smoke Tires

The good folks over at Roadster Shop clearly know how to treat both their fans and their custom rides with ‘gentle, loving care.’ And with drifts, donuts, plus all sorts of other tire-shredding goodies!
These days, it does not suffice to be one of the best aftermarket shops in the cool American restomod business. Instead, one also must make its presence felt on social media. No worries, Mundelein, Illinois-based Roadster Shop, knows how to handle all that, complete with full YouTube vlogs, Instagrams, and more.
Their latest episode revolves around a “detailed rundown on this awesome 1969 Chevrolet C10” that is part of the company’s ‘Survivor Series.’ That means it uses a 1967-1972 C10 Standard SPEC series chassis that eliminates the need for obvious bed floor or cab modifications, securing (for the owner) a “more period-appropriate ride height” and cool sleeper looks.
This unit was recreated for John Spears from Anderson, Indiana-based Speartech, complete with vintage style and “truly modern performance” arriving in the form of a 755-horsepower GM LT5 V8 engine mated to a 10L80 transmission. The old-school design is wrapped with lots of chrome to contrast the black body, a wooden bed floor, and some cool leather plus woodgrain trim around the cabin.
But this is a major rascal, as the C10 rides on staggered 19- and 20-inch Forgeline RS5 wheels that hide the crazy amount of stopping power provided by the BAER six-piston “Pro-Plus calipers with a 14-inch rotor on the front and 11-inch four-piston SS4 rears.” As such, one can easily imagine why Phil overdid the setup when “putting some light shakedown miles” on the build during the final testing and refinement procedures.
Actually, that was a major, smokey understatement, so do enjoy these appropriate shenanigans at your own risk of falling in love with Roadster Shop’s take on a cool Chevy C10 restomod!
Their latest episode revolves around a “detailed rundown on this awesome 1969 Chevrolet C10” that is part of the company’s ‘Survivor Series.’ That means it uses a 1967-1972 C10 Standard SPEC series chassis that eliminates the need for obvious bed floor or cab modifications, securing (for the owner) a “more period-appropriate ride height” and cool sleeper looks.
This unit was recreated for John Spears from Anderson, Indiana-based Speartech, complete with vintage style and “truly modern performance” arriving in the form of a 755-horsepower GM LT5 V8 engine mated to a 10L80 transmission. The old-school design is wrapped with lots of chrome to contrast the black body, a wooden bed floor, and some cool leather plus woodgrain trim around the cabin.
But this is a major rascal, as the C10 rides on staggered 19- and 20-inch Forgeline RS5 wheels that hide the crazy amount of stopping power provided by the BAER six-piston “Pro-Plus calipers with a 14-inch rotor on the front and 11-inch four-piston SS4 rears.” As such, one can easily imagine why Phil overdid the setup when “putting some light shakedown miles” on the build during the final testing and refinement procedures.
Actually, that was a major, smokey understatement, so do enjoy these appropriate shenanigans at your own risk of falling in love with Roadster Shop’s take on a cool Chevy C10 restomod!