Fake Ram 1500 TRX ‘Hellram’ Street Truck Flaunts Real Hellcat V8 and Borla Sounds

Some of the most famous virtual automotive artists have become long CGI absentees, these days. Luckily, it is all for great reasons.
Some of the pixel masters we constantly follow tend to produce few and far-in-between works. Others started with prolific series and lost momentum along the way. Such might be the case with Oscar Vargas, the famed pixel master better known as wb.artist20 on social media, who went through big transformations recently.
He first learned 3D rendering techniques that soon paid off – not just for the fans, but also for his skills being put to good, paid use. So, in between many commissioned works, it was pretty hard to keep the channel’s enthusiasts on their toes just as often as back in the day when 2D rendering was on the menu. But that does not mean there are no exceptions. And very cool ones!
For example, we have seen imaginative stuff like a retro Ford Bronco Raptor Camper, a ‘Baby’ Dodge Challenger, or even a 632ci V8-powered Chevy Silverado SS pickup truck. The latter looked particularly desirable with a Single Cab Stepside body style and enough oomph to move the mountains if trailered.
Probably owing to the overwhelmingly positive reception, the CGI expert now also comes with a follow-up rival, a Ram 1500 TRX-based street and sporty truck called ‘Hellram.’ It naturally keeps the 702-hp supercharged Hellcat V8 under the hood, but it now has a more aggressive demeanor thanks to a lower ride height, massive aftermarket-style wheels, and the added CGI twists.
Those consist of both flaunting a crazy, Charger-inspired carbon fiber body kit, trim, hood, and tonneau cover, as well as the new virtual emblem. But that is not all, since the ‘Hellram’ was given a proper CGI “photo shoot” and a digital video presentation, complete with “real Hellcat sounds with a Borla exhaust!”
