All-Black DeLorean DMC-12 Needs to Go Back to the Murdered-Out Future

Do you still have a thing for the DeLorean DMC-12? We won’t judge you if you do, and we definitely won’t tell you to stick to the stock design, because every once in a while, some tweaked out looks do give it a breath of fresh air.
The famous time machine from ‘Back to the Future’ has been replicated by enthusiasts all over the world numerous times, as it is the go-to modification. Thus, you can understand our enthusiasm when we laid eyes on the one pictured in the gallery above, because it stands out of the crowd – unless it’s nighttime, as then you probably won’t see it if it is not parked under a street light.
Darker than night itself, it looks like a ride worthy of the Batcave or at least driven by the bad guy on the streets of Gotham City. It also has some motorsport influences, as seen on the side windows, and personalizatuauto, the rendering artist behind it, because if you haven’t figured it out yet it’s not exactly real, seems to have also been inspired by Japan’s Bosozoku sub-culture when it comes to the front bumper.
Compared to the real DeLorean DMC-12, this virtual proposal has a humungous apron attached to the bumper, cleaner-looking grille with no ‘DMC’ logo in the middle, and different pattern for the double-headlamps surrounding it. The fenders have been flared at the front and rear, and the side skirts are now fatter. The Dodge-like taillights give it a more modern presence. There is a ducktail spoiler, too, a big diffuser, and central-mounted quad exhaust tips.
Finished in the same shade as the rest of the car, the big and wide concave wheels contribute to the revised stance of this old-timer. They have a six-spoke design, visible rivets, red lug nuts, and they spin around the red brake calipers. So, would you go back to the future with the DeLorean if it looked like this? We would, so maybe we’ll see you there.
