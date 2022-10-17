Land Rover Defender L663 Dually Looks Like the Single Cab Answer to Ultimate HDs

Land Rover has been keen to focus our attention on its reinvented L663 Defender lately, with V8-powered models and 75th Limited Editions to remind us of the company’s history, among other things. However, there may still be a portion of the fan base that resents it for killing off the original Defender.
You know, the one produced from 1983 to 2016, when it was retired to off-road Valhalla to make way for the (arguably) cooler, posher, and more expensive new iteration. And also the one that is seen as a veritable legend among off-road vehicles and pickup trucks. Alas, there may be one solution to persuade the diehard L316 fans to jump ship and join the modern L663 camp.
Albeit, it is only available across the virtual realm. There, Jim, the digital artist better known as jlord8 on social media, simply could not stay away from any of his beloved pickup truck series for too long as he added a new twist to the Land Rover Defender saga. First, he played with the idea of transforming the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe and Mercedes-Benz G-Class into the grand tourer Ute pickup truck of our dreams – something that bodes well with his long-running Sport Trucks series.
But he also probably felt the need to revisit his newer ‘HD dually everything’ series that kicked off around the same time Ram presented the 2023 HD lineup, Ford announced the all-new F-Series Super Duty, and Chevy revealed the upgraded 2024 Silverado HD. All in all, this Land Rover Defender Dually seems like a heavy-duty pickup truck standing on its own but let us also remember that GMC allowed its Sierra HD to enter the luxury pickup truck grounds with its brand-new Denali Ultimate trim!
So, this one – even though it is not a Crew Cab, seems like a measured, digital response to that. Oh, and in case you really want the L663 Defender Crew Cab Dually, here it is embedded second below – courtesy of the dream car enthusiast, better known as showallcars on social media, on this occasion.
