Lexus GX 460 Dually Would Be Easy to Achieve If Toyota Tundra HD Already Existed

This autumn has been full of automotive novelties, both in the most traditional sense as well as from beyond the realm of quirkiness. Alas, some people still need to take things an additional notch further.
For example, BMW just premiered the angular-shaped M2, and some will say its designers first played a game of Minecraft and then styled the 453-hp rascal. Or we could just look at the ultra-odd XM for future reference. Luckily, American carmakers catered to the classic, the traditional flip side of the coin with their latest HD releases.
All three Detroit automakers have something to show for, be it the updated 2023 Ram HD lineup, the upgraded 2024 Chevy Silverado HD (with upcoming ZR2 trim) or 2024 GMC Sierra HD (with AT4X plus Denali Ultimate grades), and the all-new 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty. So, that naturally gave a lot of people some neat ideas, including across the virtual realm.
One of the most prolific HD representatives of the digital automotive order of brush knights was Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who loved to play with all tropes. So, he either turned the HD trucks into behemoth SUVs, created a new class of heavy-duty luxury pickups, or started imagining new dually foes. Speaking of enemies, one of the best ideas was for Toyota to expand its all-new Tundra lineup with dually options.
Now he also went above and beyond the call of dually duty and thought that a 2023 Lexus GX 460 heavy-duty dually luxury pickup truck would also go along nicely with the latter. But he did not put too much CGI sweat into creating it, as the pixel master simply performed a digital face swap between his Tundra dually and the new GX 460 member of the HD pack. So, do we approve it or not?
