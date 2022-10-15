What If... The Mercedes-AMG GT SUV Came to Life as a Leaner, Meaner GLC 63 S Coupe?

Well, guess what? They’ve succeeded in doing that. The Mercedes-AMG GT range has expanded to include multiple body types, specifications and special edition iterations. What started off as somewhat of an experiment has already morphed into a well-known quantity.
Looking back, failure was never an option for Mercedes, as the AMG GT had everything going for it, from the styling to the performance and its excellent overall driving characteristics. Let’s run through some of the iterations, starting with the original AMG GT and GT S specifications. They paved the way for the AMG GT C, which was followed by the epic AMG GT R.
Then came the AMG GT R Pro, the AMG GT and GT C Roadsters, the AMG GT Dark Night Edition, the Black Series, Track Series, the GT3 Edition 55 and so on.
It wasn’t until the 2019 model year that a four-door version would arrive in the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, which would eventually become available with a hybrid power unit in E-Performance spec. Anyway, this got us thinking – if you can expand a sports car line-up to include four-door models, why can’t you jack it up a bit and make a coupe-style SUV?
Technically, BMW is already exploring alternative ways to entice sports luxury SUV buyers with the all-new XM, but they build that as a standalone model, whereas an AMG GT SUV would be undoubtedly based on the 2-door coupe and 4-door coupe variants in terms of design language and general affiliation.
Let’s now consider such a vehicle and what it might look like. We can start by analyzing our exclusive rendering of the AMG GT SUV, which is obviously reminiscent of a GLC Coupe. It would be difficult to avoid such a comparison if what you’re aiming for is a straightforward GLC 63 S Coupe alternative, with more power, a better interior and, of course, a price tag worthy of such accolades.
Then again, that’s just one way to do it. Another way would be for Mercedes-AMG to do what Ferrari just did with the Purosangue, which isn’t what you might call a traditional SUV, but rather a rugged luxury fastback that also happens to look like a Ferrari Roma.
As for means of propulsion, I could see it with some sort of hybrid or plug-in hybrid setup, maybe even battery electric.
It’s funny how even though we have no reason to believe Mercedes-AMG is working on such a car, if I had to bet money on it, I’d say it’s more likely that it gets made (eventually), as opposed to not.
Looking back, failure was never an option for Mercedes, as the AMG GT had everything going for it, from the styling to the performance and its excellent overall driving characteristics. Let’s run through some of the iterations, starting with the original AMG GT and GT S specifications. They paved the way for the AMG GT C, which was followed by the epic AMG GT R.
Then came the AMG GT R Pro, the AMG GT and GT C Roadsters, the AMG GT Dark Night Edition, the Black Series, Track Series, the GT3 Edition 55 and so on.
It wasn’t until the 2019 model year that a four-door version would arrive in the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, which would eventually become available with a hybrid power unit in E-Performance spec. Anyway, this got us thinking – if you can expand a sports car line-up to include four-door models, why can’t you jack it up a bit and make a coupe-style SUV?
Technically, BMW is already exploring alternative ways to entice sports luxury SUV buyers with the all-new XM, but they build that as a standalone model, whereas an AMG GT SUV would be undoubtedly based on the 2-door coupe and 4-door coupe variants in terms of design language and general affiliation.
Let’s now consider such a vehicle and what it might look like. We can start by analyzing our exclusive rendering of the AMG GT SUV, which is obviously reminiscent of a GLC Coupe. It would be difficult to avoid such a comparison if what you’re aiming for is a straightforward GLC 63 S Coupe alternative, with more power, a better interior and, of course, a price tag worthy of such accolades.
Then again, that’s just one way to do it. Another way would be for Mercedes-AMG to do what Ferrari just did with the Purosangue, which isn’t what you might call a traditional SUV, but rather a rugged luxury fastback that also happens to look like a Ferrari Roma.
As for means of propulsion, I could see it with some sort of hybrid or plug-in hybrid setup, maybe even battery electric.
It’s funny how even though we have no reason to believe Mercedes-AMG is working on such a car, if I had to bet money on it, I’d say it’s more likely that it gets made (eventually), as opposed to not.