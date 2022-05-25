Mercedes-AMG GT Stroller Launched, Now All You Need Is a Real AMG Car

Mercedes and strollers, nothing new here, unless you add the AMG logo on a new product, created in cooperation with Hartan.
Limited to 299 copies worldwide, the AMG GT, which is its official name, is bound to make you and your little one stand out more during the daily walks and at the playground. Nearby parents with a soft spot for AMG cars will probably hyperventilate upon spotting the details, otherwise inspired by those used on the sporty models that bear the signature of the Affalterbach brand.
A red AMG pattern on a black background decorates both the stroller and the premium folding bag. Each one has additional AMG logos on the sides of the frame, as well as cross-spoke wheels, and seat inlay made of Dinamica, the same material used for the seats of real AMG vehicles. Mercedes says that the centerpiece is the canopy, otherwise made of jacquard fabric, and decorated by the AMG logo. To further emphasize its special nature, an original AMG badge is also included.
Elsewhere, your better half will probably be more interested in the large, lockable swivel wheels, complete with suspension. The stroller can be pushed over any terrain, the auto marque claims, though we can think of a few places where you wouldn’t want to test that out. The handles were upholstered in black leather, stitched together with red string, it has reflectors, a five-point harness system with magnetic closure, and a standard handbrake. The seat is also adjustable in several stages, and the canopy can be folded out, together with the integrated sun visor. A Bag2Go is included at no extra cost, and it can be attached to the push handle.
Set to arrive in selected stores from July, the AMG GT stroller measures 69x58.5x31 cm (27x23x12 in) and can be folded flat to fit in the trunk of your real AMG sports car, if you have one that is. As far as the pricing goes, neither Mercedes nor Hartan have said anything about it yet, but you do know it’s not going to be cheap, don’t you?
