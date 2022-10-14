2024 Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 S Looks Sporty, Sounds Like a Bad Decision

With the brand-new C 63 S E Performance out of the way, Mercedes-AMG can now concentrate its efforts on developing yet another fresh product: the CLE 63 S.
The model’s name has yet to be confirmed, but it will sit at the top of the upcoming CLE lineup, which, in turn, will serve as the successor to the two-door versions of the C-Class and E-Class.
Spied testing in a premiere at the (in)famous Nurburgring racetrack in Germany, the 2024 Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 S Coupe will set itself apart from the regular versions by featuring sportier styling. Look for muscular wheel arches, bigger bumpers at both ends with larger air intakes at the front, four-pipe exhaust system, and the Panamericana grille bedecking the face.
Now, don’t let the quad exhaust tips trick you into thinking that it hides a V8 under the hood, because it doesn’t. As a matter of fact, it will likely adopt the same powertrain as the 2023 C 63 S E Performance, namely a plug-in hybrid, with the charging port integrated into the rear bumper, on the right-hand side, as visible in the spy shots shared in the gallery above.
In the premium compact sports sedan and wagon, the assembly boasts a total system output of 670 hp (680 ps / 500 kW) and 752 lb-ft (1,020 Nm) of torque. Powering them is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, assisted by a rear-mounted electric motor that is juiced up by a 6.1 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The setup enables the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in 3.3 seconds, and a maximum speed of 174 mph (280 kph).
It may look sporty, but the CLE 63 S (or is it the CLE 63 S E Performance?) won’t sound appealing at all, yet that’s understandable, since the four-banger cannot possibly match the symphony of a V8. Still, we will find out more about it when it premieres, likely early next year.
