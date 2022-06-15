All-New 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Coming to Put Pressure on the BMW X4

With the new-generation GLC finally unveiled two weeks ago, Mercedes-Benz can concentrate its efforts on further refreshing its crossover family with a brand new GLC Coupe.
A less practical and slightly more expensive version of the normal GLC, just like its predecessor, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe has been spied in the open in a premiere. The prototype has its front and rear ends under wraps to hide the changes, and if we didn’t know better, we’d be tempted to say that it is nothing more than another mid-cycle refresh.
However, this is the second-generation GLC Coupe, even though it has a familiar front face, profile, and back end, and it will look like an evolution of the current one. The headlights appear to be slightly smaller here, and the grille still has a single horizontal bar, separated by the big three-pointed star emblem in the middle. Also, the bumper is much cleaner looking now, though a lot of things could be happening beneath the fake skin.
Overall, the profile doesn’t seem to have been changed that much, but in a side-by-side comparison with the current model, the roofline appears to be taller above the front passenger compartment and a bit less arched toward the rear. If we’re not mistaken, then it will have more headroom for those sitting at the back and probably improved cargo area. The entire back end is much chunkier than before, with taller bumper and tailgate. We can also partially see the new taillights.
Since it shares its underpinnings with the regular GLC and latest C-Class, the all-new GLC Coupe will definitely launch with familiar powertrains, including mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and even diesel units in Europe. In all likelihood, the brand’s rival to the likes of the BMW X4 will launch early next year, and should be a 2023 model by the time it arrives in the United States.
However, this is the second-generation GLC Coupe, even though it has a familiar front face, profile, and back end, and it will look like an evolution of the current one. The headlights appear to be slightly smaller here, and the grille still has a single horizontal bar, separated by the big three-pointed star emblem in the middle. Also, the bumper is much cleaner looking now, though a lot of things could be happening beneath the fake skin.
Overall, the profile doesn’t seem to have been changed that much, but in a side-by-side comparison with the current model, the roofline appears to be taller above the front passenger compartment and a bit less arched toward the rear. If we’re not mistaken, then it will have more headroom for those sitting at the back and probably improved cargo area. The entire back end is much chunkier than before, with taller bumper and tailgate. We can also partially see the new taillights.
Since it shares its underpinnings with the regular GLC and latest C-Class, the all-new GLC Coupe will definitely launch with familiar powertrains, including mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and even diesel units in Europe. In all likelihood, the brand’s rival to the likes of the BMW X4 will launch early next year, and should be a 2023 model by the time it arrives in the United States.