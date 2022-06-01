New Mercedes-Benz GLC Hits the Road With Mild-Hybrid Tech and EQC Styling

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the new GLC to the world as the third chapter of its compact SUV story that started with the GLK in 2008. The new model will be available in the U.S. as the GLC 300 with rear-wheel drive and GLC 300 4Matic with all-wheel-drive, both versions being powered by a four-cylinder mild-hybrid engine.
Whereas many traditional carmakers develop their electric vehicles using an existing ICE model, Mercedes-Benz goes the other way around with the GLC. The exterior style borrows more than a hint from the electric EQC, which is why Mercedes-Benz did away with the usual camouflage on the testing prototypes. It is rather bland if you ask me, but beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Mercedes-Benz calls this “modern luxury,” but you need to be inside the car to really grasp it.
This is where the magic begins, fueled by the design and the choice of materials. The new GLC puts an end to the gigantic side-to-side screen that didn’t prove very practical and instead opts for a dual-screen layout. The instrument panel is projected on a 12.3-inch high-resolution LCD screen in front of the driver, while the central screen adopts a quasi-squared shape that contrasts with the oval air vents.
It’s not only the looks but also the brain that impresses since the Stuttgart engineers crammed a lot of smart tech inside. The second generation of the MBUX infotainment system features optional full-screen navigation and more prescient assistance systems. Everything is controlled by the voice assistant “Hey, Mercedes,” which has grown more capable of understanding natural language.
The new GLC has also grown physically, being 2.4 inches (6.0 cm) longer than the predecessor, for a total of 185.7 inches (4.72 meters). This makes the interior more spacious. The luggage capacity has also increased significantly, to 21.9 cu-ft (620 liters), 2.5 cu-ft (71 liters) more than the preceding model. The GLC comes standard with the Easy-Pack powered tailgate, which opens or closes at the touch of a button.
Mercedes-Benz GLC enters the U.S. market with only one engine, for now, a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with mild-hybrid tech. This delivers 258 horsepower and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. It features a 48-volt integrated starter generator (ISG) with 23 horsepower and 148 lb-ft (200 Nm) of torque to help the engine in the low rev range. The ISG enables functions such as “gliding,” boost, or recuperation and thus significant fuel savings.
As before, this engine is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. The four-pot might seem unfit for the job, but the GLC still makes 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in 6.2 seconds. The maximum speed is electronically limited to 130 mph (209 kph). The figures are the same for the GLC 300 and the GLC 300 4Matic.
Mercedes-Benz will build the GLC in three locations, with the plant in Bremen being the first to start production. Soon, the production will also begin at the Sindelfingen plant. The third plant in Beijing (China) will come online later this year. There is no word yet about the sales start, but we assume the new GLC will be available later this year as a 2023 model.
