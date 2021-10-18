2023 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Looks Like a Hot Hatch on Stilts, Hides Electrified Four-Pot

Following hot on the heels of the new generation Mercedes-AMG C 63, the 2023 GLC 63 has just made its spy photo debut. The premium compact super crossover was snapped by our vigilant spy photographers in prototype form as it arrived at the Nurburgring for some testing.
All the camo in the world cannot hide the naughty nature of the vehicle, which will set itself apart from the normal GLC family by adopting a wide body design, beefier bumpers, Panamericana grille, and a more aggressive diffuser at the rear, with cutouts for the quad exhaust pipes.
The AMG badges will decorate the exterior, and the car will ride on bespoke AMG wheels, shod in sticky tires, which will spin around the uprated brakes with drilled rotors and red calipers on the pictured prototype. It will also feature a more aggressive chassis tune and will be stiffer over the rest of the lineup.
Beneath the skin, the new generation GLC will share its nuts and bolts with the latest C-Class. In turn, the GLC 63 will be a jacked up variant of the C 63, and unsurprisingly, it too will ditch the sonorous twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 in favor of an electrified four-banger.
The engine of choice will be the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder from the ‘45’ series, believed to have been tuned to develop around 450 hp. It will be assisted by an electric motor generating in excess of 200 hp, reports claim, and in total, it should boast over 650 hp.
With the BMW X3 M, Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, and other premium compact super crossovers in its sights, the all-new Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 is understood to premiere late next year. In all likelihood, the first units will start arriving at dealers in selected markets shortly after, and the model should go on sale as a 2023 model year.
