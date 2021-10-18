2023 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Looks Like a Hot Hatch on Stilts, Hides Electrified Four-Pot

More on this:

1 Spy Video: 2023 Mercedes-AMG C 63 Is so Fake Plastic Surgeons Love It

2 Hey, 2022 Mercedes GLC, Is That a Panamericana Grille You’re Hiding There?

3 2022 Mercedes-AMG C 63 Has Four Tailpipes, One for Each Cylinder

4 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Takes Shape in Most Accurate Rendering Yet

5 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC Spied With Evolutionary Design Cues