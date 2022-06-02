2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Unofficially Morphs Into a Coupe-SUV, Is It Equally Placid?

As expected, Mercedes-Benz recently unveiled the next iteration of its compact luxury crossover SUV with the all-new GLC taking cues from the fully-electric EQC outside and S-Class on the inside. But that is just the start of the new generation assault.
Unlike BMW, which has decided that controversy reports are better than no news at all, Mercedes-Benz is going down the Audi subtlety route in terms of exterior styling. And they are being so “great” at it that even their PR department comes up with superlatives like “expressive headlights” along with the usual, non-descript “sensual purity, intelligence, and emotion” when trying to emphasize the exterior design.
It is a sad day to say that Mercedes-Benz models have become bland, but we are just calling what we see, right? Anyway, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, and the company will make sure to entice potential clients with additional options – such as the upcoming GLC Coupe version. A body style that is still not official just yet, but that is never an issue for automotive virtual artists.
So, the pixel master better known as Theottle on social media has decided to tempt our imagination with the logical CGI prediction of a GLC that is unofficially packing a sloping rear roof style. The CGI expert’s latest behind-the-scenes making-of video (embedded below) is a quick one, standing in at a tad less than three minutes.
Thus, one must wonder, are the new Mercedes-Benz designs so utterly insipid that even digital content creators have trouble playing with them for long? Well, that is probably up for everyone to decide – and for the virtual artist to deploy subtle enhancement tricks, such as making use of the feistier AMG GLC 43 rear to make sure this transformation does not fly under the radar as if it never were…
