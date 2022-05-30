2023 Mercedes-AMG GT Spied at the Nurburgring With Seating for Four

When they introduced the GT back in 2014, Mercedes was criticized as the car was smaller, and less powerful than its predecessor, the menacing SLS. However, over the years, they have improved its performance, and have even launched a Black Series version.
Now, eight years after production kicked off at the Sindelfingen plant in Germany, Mercedes-AMG is getting ready to replace it with an entirely new generation. As you likely already know, it shares most nuts and bolts with the latest SL, it too bearing the signature of the Affalterbach brand, so it should come as no surprise that it will have seating for four as well.
If you zoom in on certain pictures in the gallery above, then you will see rear headrests. Nonetheless, the back seats will probably be very cramped. The dashboard panel, infotainment system, digital dials, and so on should be shared with those of the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL, though it will set itself apart from the roadster by featuring a different exterior design.
For one, the grille will be positioned lower. It will have exclusive headlights and taillights, and different bumpers. The German marque might top it off with new wheels, and paint finishes. Overall, it will look like an evolution of its predecessor, and it will be easily recognizable as a GT when it premieres, maybe in a few months.
Power wise, expect the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, which produces 476 ps (469 hp / 350 kW) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque in the new SL 55. The SL 63 has 585 ps (577 hp / 430 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft), enabling a 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 3.6 seconds, three tenths of a second faster than the 55 model. Of course, there is no guarantee yet that the GT will have identical output and torque. Topping off the range will be the PHEV understood to rock the same powertrain as the GT 63 E Performance, which boasts a combined 843 ps (831 hp / 620 kW).
