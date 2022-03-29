2023 Mercedes-AMG GT Looks Nimble in the Open, V8 Rumble Is a Bonus

After the numerous static shots that have shown the new generation Mercedes-AMG GT testing in different environments, it’s now time to take a look at a video that shows a prototype driving around the roads near the Nurburgring.
Spotted in action earlier this week, the tester wasn’t eager to show any skin, as it had a thick layer of camouflage wrapped around its body. However, while the design part is still somewhat of a secret, the sound isn’t, because the 2:35-minute long footage embedded at the bottom of this story reveals some of it.
As you probably already know, the 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT will use the sonorous 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8. The engine, shared with the all-new SL, just like the platform, and other bits and bobs, is expected to have identical output and torque to the unit powering the roadster.
In the punchiest version yet of the latter, you are looking at 577 hp (585 ps / 430 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm), rocketing the SL 63 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.6 seconds. The SL 55 is less punchy, with 469 hp (476 ps / 350 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) on tap, and 3.9 seconds required for the sprint. Top speed stands at 196 and 183 mph (315-295 kph) respectively. Nonetheless, since the GT should be lighter than the SL, it will also be a hair quicker.
Visually, it will go down the evolutionary route. Some of the things that will differentiate it from the SL, besides the fixed roof above the passenger compartment, will be the grille, positioned lower, exclusive headlights, and new taillights. The wheelbase should have about the same length as the one of the current GT, and the cabin will likely be identical to that of the roadster. The unveiling date is probably a few months away, with some claiming that it might be shown either towards the end of the year, or in early 2023.
As you probably already know, the 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT will use the sonorous 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8. The engine, shared with the all-new SL, just like the platform, and other bits and bobs, is expected to have identical output and torque to the unit powering the roadster.
In the punchiest version yet of the latter, you are looking at 577 hp (585 ps / 430 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm), rocketing the SL 63 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.6 seconds. The SL 55 is less punchy, with 469 hp (476 ps / 350 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) on tap, and 3.9 seconds required for the sprint. Top speed stands at 196 and 183 mph (315-295 kph) respectively. Nonetheless, since the GT should be lighter than the SL, it will also be a hair quicker.
Visually, it will go down the evolutionary route. Some of the things that will differentiate it from the SL, besides the fixed roof above the passenger compartment, will be the grille, positioned lower, exclusive headlights, and new taillights. The wheelbase should have about the same length as the one of the current GT, and the cabin will likely be identical to that of the roadster. The unveiling date is probably a few months away, with some claiming that it might be shown either towards the end of the year, or in early 2023.