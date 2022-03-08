2023 Mercedes-AMG GT Shows Curvaceous Body in New Spy Shots, Looks a Good 911 Cure

With the new generation SL out of the way, Mercedes-AMG can now concentrate on the next GT. The sports coupe, which will rival the likes of the Porsche 911, builds on the same underpinnings as the roadster, but there are quite a few things setting them apart.
Besides featuring a fixed roof over the passenger compartment, the 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT will also look slightly different. For one, the Panamericana grille with vertical slats will be positioned lower than that of the SL. The headlights will be exclusive to this model, and further back, it will have fat fenders, and slimmer taillights compared to its predecessor.
It appears that the all-new AMG GT will have about the same wheelbase length too, so the cockpit space should be roughly identical. The front and rear overhangs do not seem to have changed that much either. It is clear that the Affalterbach brand has gone for the evolutionary styling, so you won’t have to be an expert in Mercedes’ models to tell it apart from the rest of the range.
In all likelihood, the engine options will be shared with the new SL. As a result, we can expect the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 in two outputs. In the SL 55, it pumps out 469 hp (476 ps / 350 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque. In the SL 63, it is puncher, with 577 hp (585 ps / 430 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm). The 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration takes 3.9 seconds in the former and 3.6 seconds in the latter, and top speed is rated at 183 mph (295 kph) and 196 mph (315 kph) respectively.
It is possible that the output and torque will be identical in the upcoming GT, and customers should look forward to additional powertrains in the future. As for the unveiling date, it is still unknown, though reports claim it might be shown in late 2022 or early 2023.
