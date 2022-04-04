2023 Mercedes-AMG GT Prototype Spied Near the Nurburgring in Full Camouflage

Mercedes-AMG is working on a new coupé, which is set to be referred to as the Mercedes-AMG GT. Its prototype was first spotted testing earlier this year, in January, and we keep seeing it in camouflaged form. This time, it was seen at the company's technical center at the Nürburgring.
The German model has completed winter testing, and it will continue its homologation process on the street and on the track. The images in the photo gallery show a camouflaged prototype that is expected to hit the famous Nürburgring Nordschleife , and we should have more spy shots of it soon.
Until then, let us take a good look at the prototype that was seen leaving the company's test center near the 'Ring. As you can observe, it comes with massive brake rotors and huge calipers, as well as wheels to clear the former.
The wheels themselves are being tested in two different finishes, one that is gunmetal gray or matte black, while the other is a diamond-cut variant. Depending on the exterior color, one may look better than the other on a vehicle, but that will be up to the customer's taste to decide.
The rear window will be generously sized, as we can observe, and it might be lifted with the trunk cap, but that remains to be seen. Otherwise, the GT would not be that practical, as the trunk cap seems to be rather small. It may be just our impression, though, so do not bet on anything too impractical here just yet.
The Mercedes-AMG GT is the SL's coupé sibling, which means that the interior, technical platform, and many other components will be shared. It is believed that the internal codename for this vehicle is C192, as it is the replacement of the C190.
Its sibling, the SL, is R232 in Mercedes-speak, and that is how enthusiasts and owners will refer to the 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT for lack of a better name. Do not expect to see a manual transmission offered, but a multi-clutch AMG Speedshift MCT as standard. Some variants may get the company's 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system.
