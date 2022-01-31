Pour One Out for the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series

Introduced in July 2020 with a flat-plane crankshaft V8 as opposed to the cross-plane crankshaft V8 of its lesser siblings, the GT Black Series is no more. Mercedes-AMG has produced just over 1,700 examples since October 2020, making the front-engined sports car a blue-chip collectible.
According to MBPassion.de, the performance-oriented GT Black Series bowed out with a base price of 335,240 euros in Germany. That’s approximately $376,910 at current exchange rates, and certain dealers charge more than double that due to the specialness of this track-focused monster.
Once the fastest production car on the Nurburgring, the GT Black Series needs 6:43 to lap the Nordschleife on full song with an experienced racing driver behind the wheel. Part of this performance is attributed to the M178 LS2 engine, a 4.0-liter V8 with a hot-vee layout for the spinny boys. Rated at 730 ps (720 hp) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque between 2,000 and 6,000 rpm, this fellow needs 3.2 seconds from zero to 100 kph (62 mph).
Top speed is officially rated at 325 kph (202 mph), and the U.S. model features a curb weight of 3,616 pounds (1,640 kilograms). Equipped with a reinforced version of the AMG Speedshift DCT 7G dual-clutch transaxle, which is otherwise known as the Getrag 7DCL750, the limited-run sports car also happens to feature many aero improvements that include a carbon-fiber front splitter with two manually adjustable settings, a two-stage rear aerofoil, as well as a movable flap in the uppermost blade of the aerofoil.
Almost full underbody paneling also needs to be mentioned, along with Michelin Pilot Cup 2 R super-sticky tires, carbon-ceramic brake rotors, coil-over suspension with adaptive damping, a dual adjustable torsion bar made of lightweight carbon fiber up front, and an extremely clever traction control system that offers maximum slip on the rear axle in the Level 9 setting.
“This project was a fantastic end to my work at AMG, for which I am truly thankful," said Tobias Moers when the GT Black Series was revealed in full. A veteran Daimler AG employee, the German businessman jumped ship to Aston Martin Lagonda in August 2020 as chief executive officer.
Not long now, the SL-based GT will be presented for MY23.
