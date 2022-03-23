2022 Mercedes-AMG GT Track Edition Offers Less Gear for More Cash, Dwarfs the Black Series

Mercedes-AMG is celebrating 55 years of existence with a new product dubbed the GT Track Edition. As its name implies, it is a track-only toy, limited to 55 copies, and it is “the most powerful customer sports car ever to be developed by Mercedes-AMG,” the Affalterbach brand states.
Due to the numerous visual and technical upgrades, the Mercedes-AMG GT Track Edition is not eligible for road use, and in order to thrash it around at your local circuit, you will have to pay €369,000 (equal to $406,243) in Germany, excluding tax.
Powering it is the 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8, which is a bit punchier here than in the GT Black Series. The engine produces 734 ps (724 hp / 540 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque, working in concert with a six-speed sequential transmission.
The track car features aluminum double-wishbone suspension at both axles, shock absorbers with adjustable rebound and compression, electro-mechanical power steering, and competition brakes. Motorsport ABS and Traction Control are on deck too, which can be adjusted across 12 levels, with 1 being the maximum, 11 the minimum, and 12 turning them off completely.
Tipping the scales at 1,400 kg (3,086 lbs), the GT Track Edition features carbon fiber hood, fenders, sills, wing, and other parts. The aerodynamics have been enhanced in order to optimize the airflow and improve downforce and cooling. It rides on 12x18-inch front and 13x18-inch rear forged wheels, shod in sticky tires. The fuel tank has a 120-liter (31.7-gallon) capacity, ensuring numerous laps without having to refill it.
Inside, it has a roll cage bolted to the aluminum space frame. A five-point safety harness secures the driver to the customizable ergonomic seat foaming, so the car meets the latest FIA standards. A Bosch DDU 11 display unit reveals the critical information to the person behind the steering wheel, otherwise developed exclusively for this model with the sim racing experts at Cube Controls. Due to weight-saving purposes, the vehicle doesn’t feature padding, electric windows, and so on.
