Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Teams Report After Successful Weekend of Racing

It has been a busy weekend for Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, with good results from multiple races, some of which held on European soil. Motorsport is still an important proving ground for the German car manufacturer. It is also an adequate environment to test out new technologies, which are bound for implementation on road-going cars of tomorrow.
We've already talked about the Formula 1 race that took place this weekend in Austria. Although Mercedes-AMG fans might not be happy that Verstappen took the win, Hamilton and Bottas managed to score important points in the race for the championship, as they claimed P2 and P3 at the end of 71 difficult laps of the Red Bull Ring. The Austrian Grand Prix is coming up this weekend, and it will be interesting to see if Verstappen will still manage to stay ahead of the game.
The British GT Championship was also in full effect this past weekend, and much to everyone's excitement, the Mercedes-AMG GT3 of 2 Seas Motorsport was about to make a spectacular debut. With drivers Hunter Abbott from the United Kingdom and Martin Kodric from Croatia, the team managed to secure an important victory, and even more so, seeing that they held on to P1 throughout the entire race. Team RAM Racing also scored an important Silver-Am class victory in the number 69 Mercedes-AMG GT3.
While Formula 1 was ongoing at the Red Bull Ring and the British GP Championship was in effect at Silverstone, the Customer Racing teams were fighting for a place on the podium in the Nürburgring Endurance Series. Mercedes-AMG Motorsport secured three class wins in this race. The number 9 GetSpeed Mercedes-AMG GT3 won the SP9-Am class, while Black Falcon Team Textar scored in the SP4T+SP8T class for the third time in a row in 2021.
The fastest of all the Customer Racing Teams was the number 2 Mercedes-AMG GT3 entered by GetSpeed. Drivers Kuba Giermaziak from Poland and Frank Kechele from Germany managed to drive their way up to P3 overall in the race, but due to a previous time penalty, they got demoted to P6. Mercedes-AMG even competed in the IMSA six-hour race, where the number 28 GT3 ultimately took P5 in the GTD class. The AMG GT3s were a dominant force in the GTC Race at Oschersleben, winning several races and getting multiple podium finishes as well.
