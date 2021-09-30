How Badly Do You Want a Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series? Enough to Pay $800K for One?

Sometimes, it is better to invest in certain cars than real estate, stock, gold, or crypto, because if you know which model to go for, the return on investment could be pretty spectacular.
Take the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, for instance, which is offered in the United States from $325,000, before destination, dealer fees, and options. That’s already eye-watering expensive, yet we found one advertised on eBay by McLaren Charlotte that comes with a buy-it-now price of $799,996.
Made this year and with 49 miles (79 km) on the odo, the German supercar, which wears an orange paint finish on top of the black and orange interior, is located in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States. It features everything expected from such a machine, including lots of carbon fiber, leather/suede upholstery with contrast stitching, special doorsills, Burmester premium audio, forged wheels, and lots of driver assistance gear.
Cashier’s check and money order are listed as the only payment options for this insanely costly vehicle. Now, if you really must have a GT Black Series in your life, then you should get in contact with your local Mercedes dealer and check the stock. Who knows, maybe you’re in luck. But if you simply need this one and not the multitude of high-end machines that that sum could otherwise get you, we’d tell you to inspect the papers in the presence of a lawyer.
A racer for the road, the Black Series is the fastest and most powerful member of the two-door GT family. Its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine develops 720 hp (730 ps / 537 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, and is married to a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Just 3.2 seconds are required for the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration, and flat-out, it can do 202 mph (325 kph).
