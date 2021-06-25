Mercedes-AMG Congratulates Porsche for Breaking the Nurburgring Lap Record

Until the GT Black Series, the fastest production car on the Green Hell was the magnificent Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. Mercedes-AMG shaved 1.3 seconds off the supercar’s time, and Porsche did the same thing to the German model with the help of a Manthey Racing-kitted 911 GT2 RS.
The Affalterbach-based performance arm took to social media to congratulate Porsche for the record-breaking lap time of 6:43.3 on the new layout of the Nurburgring and 6:38.8 for the older layout, but there’s a little catch.
Mercedes-AMG makes a point about fair competition, highlighting that “it took an additional performance kit to beat the record time set by our series-production GT Black Series.” As much as I love Porsche, Merc is right because the go-faster upgrades from Manthey Racing definitely aren’t stock.
On the aerodynamic front, the 911 GT2 RS MR features additional flaps on the front spoiler. They work together with air guides for the front wheels and carbon-fiber underbody panels to improve front downforce by approximately 46 pounds (21 kilograms) at 125 miles per hour (200 kilometers per hour). Out back, an oversized wing, a modified diffuser, and aero discs on the wheels improve rear downforce from 93 to 200 kilograms (205 to 441 kilograms).
Racing-spec brake pads, steel-encased brake lines, magnesium wheels that are 11.4 kilograms (25 pounds) lighter than Porsche’s bone-stock wheels for the 911 GT2 RS, and adjustable coilovers also need to be mentioned. Oh, and by the way, Manthey Racing is based in Meuspath, right next to the Green Hell, and Porsche owns a 51-percent stake in the company since 2013.
These being said, the modified Neunelfer definitely costs a few bucks more than the factory-spec GT Black Series. When it was new, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS used to retail at $293,200 before options while the Merc is $325,000.
Mercedes-AMG makes a point about fair competition, highlighting that “it took an additional performance kit to beat the record time set by our series-production GT Black Series.” As much as I love Porsche, Merc is right because the go-faster upgrades from Manthey Racing definitely aren’t stock.
On the aerodynamic front, the 911 GT2 RS MR features additional flaps on the front spoiler. They work together with air guides for the front wheels and carbon-fiber underbody panels to improve front downforce by approximately 46 pounds (21 kilograms) at 125 miles per hour (200 kilometers per hour). Out back, an oversized wing, a modified diffuser, and aero discs on the wheels improve rear downforce from 93 to 200 kilograms (205 to 441 kilograms).
Racing-spec brake pads, steel-encased brake lines, magnesium wheels that are 11.4 kilograms (25 pounds) lighter than Porsche’s bone-stock wheels for the 911 GT2 RS, and adjustable coilovers also need to be mentioned. Oh, and by the way, Manthey Racing is based in Meuspath, right next to the Green Hell, and Porsche owns a 51-percent stake in the company since 2013.
These being said, the modified Neunelfer definitely costs a few bucks more than the factory-spec GT Black Series. When it was new, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS used to retail at $293,200 before options while the Merc is $325,000.