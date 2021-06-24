Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Inspires 2022 Cigarette Racing Boat

Ever since 2007, an unlikely collaboration between a performance carmaker and a racing boat company has brought into the world incredibly waterborne builds each year. And 2021 is no exception.
Back in 2018, for instance, we’ve had the Cigarette Racing 515 Project ONE, inspired by Mercedes-AMG’s Project ONE hypercar. One year later came the 41 AMG Carbon Edition, built with the GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe as an inspiration.
This year, the base car will probably be, judging by the teaser released this week by AMG, the GT Black Series. We have no name for the boat yet, but all details will be revealed shortly according to the Germans.
Generally speaking, the racing boats created by Cigarette are real monsters. The 515 Project, for instance, was powered by two Mercury Racing Quad Cam 4 Valve engines that gave it 3,100 hp, while the 41 used four Mercury Racing 400R outboard engines good for 1,600 horsepower.
The GT that will inspire the 2021 racing boat is no weakling either. Unveiled in July last year, it uses the most powerful AMG V8 engine ever devised in Affalterbach, the 4.0-liter V8 biturbo known as M178 LS2 that is good for 730 hp and gives the car an acceleration time of 62 mph (100 kph) of 3.2 seconds. Its top speed is rated at 202 mph (325 kph).
Both these products, car and boat, are not for the weak of heart when it comes to price either. Although the price tag for the new Cigarette racing boat is not known, the Black Series will set buyers back some $325,000 in America, while in Europe, the model retails from €335,240, double the price of most other German GTs currently available.
We do not yet know the exact date when the new racing boat will be shown, but we’ll update the story as soon as we know more.
