Unique, Ready-to-Race Mercedes-AMG GT3s Revealed Ahead of 24 Hours of Spa

Believe it or not, there have been three versions of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 released so far over the past decade alone. The journey started with the SLS GT3, continued in 2016 with the simply named GT3, and lives on today with a new generation. This week, for the first time ever, all three cars came together to create an exclusive special edition.
You see, this is the week of the 24 Hours of Spa race at the Spa-Francorchamps track in Belgium. On the same circuit 50 years ago, Hans Heyer and Clemens Schickentanz won their class driving a Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.8 AMG, putting “the still young AMG brand onto the major motorsport stage almost overnight.”
To celebrate that moment, the German carmaker created something called the 50 Years Legend of Spa, a limited edition that comprises a single example of each of the three GT3 generations released since 2010: one Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT3, one 2016 Mercedes-AMG GT3, and a brand new Mercedes-AMG GT3.
To create these versions, at least in the case of the SLS, the Germans had to use the “only still available bodyshell of the model from its warehouse.” The 2016 GT3 was built around chassis number 100, while the most modern car of the bunch is identical to the ones that will race at Spa.
All three cars wear the red livery of the 300 SEL from half a century ago, and are “ready-to-race one-offs.” They also come with starting numbers and sponsors inspired by the ones from long ago, and feature a Graphite Metallic Matt finish on the chassis, seats with the 50 Years Legend of Spa logo, and a badge with the original signature of Hans Werner Aufrecht.
The prices for these cars are not for the weak of heart. The SLS, which is the most expensive of the bunch, goes for 650,000 euros ($767,000), the 2016 GT3 for 575,000 euros (($678,000), and the newest one is going for half a million euros ($590,000).
