2023 Mercedes-AMG GT Definitely Ain't Slummin', Looks Expensive and Not That Pretty

It’s going to be a while until the new-gen Mercedes-AMG GT starts showing some skin, considering that road testing has recently kicked off, but in the meantime, it has had its pixels rearranged, providing a first unofficial look into its design.
Based on a scooped prototype, the rendering came courtesy of Walterdepipsa on Instagram and shows the 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT with no camouflage whatsoever. The best part about it is that it is not just a Mercedes-AMG SL with a fixed roof on top of the passenger compartment, as it easily sets itself apart from its rag-top sibling.
For one, the entire grille, with the Panamericana pattern, sits further down, and the lower central air intake is not horizontally separated by any trim. The headlights look like an evolution of the ones equipping its predecessor, and it sports reflectors on each side of the bumper, suggesting that we are looking at the North American version.
Further back, the pixel manipulator decided to call it a day, well, save for the fixed roof obviously, as the design is identical to that of the new-gen SL. This includes the trim on the front fenders, shape of the doors, side skirts, and rear quarter panel. The wheels were borrowed from it too, and even the fuel filler cap sits in the exact same place.
Now, while we obviously won’t hold our breath for this design, we will remind you that the new SL and upcoming GT have a lot of things in common, starting with the platform, (some) engines, transmission, and ending with the technology gear, and safety systems. Basically, the 2023 AMG GT will be the coupe version of the 2022 SL, though it will likely be a bit costlier.
We will find out more things about it as the testing advances. The wraps should come off sometime next year.
