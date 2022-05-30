Watch a Florida Cop Brake Check a Motorcycle Rider in Road Rage, Who's To Blame?

You wouldn’t expect police officers to be involved in a road rage accident, let alone be the cause of one. But cops are also humans, and sometimes they get carried away, as this accident on a highway in Florida shows. Upset by a motorcycle rider who was tailing him, the cop almost brake-checked him to death.
Road rage often ends up in disaster, as we’ve seen many times. The bad thing is that road rage episodes seem to happen more often lately. After two years of pandemic stress and economic uncertainty, people are tenser and often react disproportionately to what were once minor annoyances. This is no excuse for putting other people’s lives in danger, especially when you’re a police officer whose main job is to help protect people’s lives.
A video shared online shows a motorcycle riding behind a Dodge Charger, which turned out to be an unmarked police vehicle belonging to the Florida Highway Patrol’s Davie district. We don’t know what has happened before, and the speedometer on the motorcycle is obscured, so it’s safe to assume that the biker was above the speed limit. But what happens next has made many people angry, as shown by the thousands of comments to the video.
As the biker closes in and prepares to overtake the car, the officer brake-checks the bike once, probably as a light warning for what was next. The motorcycle is far behind at this time, so nothing bad happens. Probably not satisfied with this, the cop first accelerates and then brakes hard in the middle of the highway while at the same time engaging the police warning lights. Caught by surprise, the biker is left with no options and crashes into the back of the car.
The video below is worth a thousand words. Just watch how the cop drifted toward the right lane only to swerve to the left moments before the crash. This must’ve made it confusing for the rider and also impossible to figure out which side is best to take to avoid a collision. Incredibly, the biker escapes without injuries, although he explains in the video that his back hurts when sitting for long.
The YouTuber was cuffed in the middle of the highway but later released without charges. According to Carscoops, which obtained a copy of the police report, the cop declared that the rider was speeding and driving recklessly. He also said that he attempted to slow the biker down, with speed and the rider’s slow application of the brakes being the causes of the collision.
There’s no word in the report about the needless sudden stop in the middle of the highway that almost resulted in a fatality. The cop could’ve stopped the biker by turning the blue lights on while maintaining his speed until the rider pulled over. Most probably, the rider also plaid his part in this road rage accident. What do you think? Was the cop solely responsible, or were both at fault for the crash?
