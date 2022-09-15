Scuderia Ferrari Drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz React to Ferrari Purosangue

Ferrari just unveiled the highly anticipated not-an-SUV Purosangue, which they call a “four-door.” Powered by a V12 engine and displaying an exotic exterior, the Purosangue seems to have delighted a lot of car fans, including Scuderia Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.
Ferrari officially announced the Purosangue after images leaked online. And since then, it’s all everyone talked about. Including the Scuderia Ferrari drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. Since they drive for the Maranello brand, it’s only natural to be there to support the brand whenever it releases any product, and here they are.
The first one to go online was Leclerc, who shared the official set of pictures on his Instagram Stories on September 14, simply writing: “Just incredible.” The Monegasque driver does drive a Ferrari in his day-to-day life, as he owns a custom-made 488 Pista Spider.
His Spanish colleague, Carlos Sainz, also re-shared the same official Ferrari post, a few hours later, adding that, “I need this.” Given how much he hyped over the Ferrari Roma, we actually believe him. Sainz currently has a Ferrari in the works, but he hasn’t shared which model yet. What we do know is that it's not the Purosangue, though.
The four-door, not-an-SUV Purosangue comes with a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine under the hood, which delivers 715 horsepower or 725 ps at 7,750 rpm and a torque of 528 lb-ft (716 Nm) at 6,260 rpm, sent to all wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Of course, the four-door Ferrari is also fast. It can reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 3.3 seconds, with a top speed advertised at 193 mph (311 kph).
It’s unclear whether any of the Ferrari drivers will actually buy (or receive) this car, but they seem just as excited as the rest of the world.
