It’s Stunning There Aren’t Several Key Job Openings Right Now with Scuderia Ferrari

I’m a little surprised to see everyone talking about how the FIA mishandled the Safety Car situation at the end of the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, as if that was the biggest issue Ferrari, aka the “Home Team,” faced during the race.

VSC (Virtual Safety Car) situation on lap 12.



Once they did that, the Scuderia also had to change Leclerc’s strategy from a one-stopper to a two-stopper, and once he ditched his softs for mediums, the



Then, for some reason, the team seemingly decided to revert to a one-stopper, as Leclerc began slowing down considerably. I genuinely can’t understand what happened, because once they brought him in early, his only shot at a win would have been to put on a new set of softs for the third stint and drive his



Verstappen meanwhile extended his first stint on mediums until lap 26, when Leclerc took back the lead but only temporarily; he then pitted a second time for soft tires on lap 33, and despite a tire advantage, he found himself with a 20-second deficit and just 20 laps to go. It became a mathematical impossibility – making up a full second per lap to Max Verstappen, 20 times over. The race was lost, and I would argue that it was lost the moment Leclerc began slowing down during that second stint on mediums.







The best course of action would have been to not pit



This brings me to my next point, which is how badly the Scuderia needs a change in personnel. I don’t have anything against them personally, and I doubt others do, but we’re seeing screw up after screw up and it has very little to do with the actual performance of their cars/drivers.



“We will not change people […] We have got great people in the team and I have no doubt on that,” said team boss Mattia Binotto last week, following harsh criticism by former F1 champion Nico Rosberg.







There’s a lot of pressure, yes, but this is a cut-throat industry, where everyone is expected to always perform at their best. I mean, if Chelsea can sack Thomas Tuchel a few games into the season after he led them to Champions League glory just last year, how on Earth can Ferrari still justify not making any changes in personnel? That’s rhetorical, by the way.



In reality, their race went sideways as soon as they decided to pit Charles Leclerc (who at that moment was P1) early in order to take advantage of a(Virtual Safety Car) situation on lap 12.Once they did that, the Scuderia also had to change Leclerc’s strategy from a one-stopper to a two-stopper, and once he ditched his softs for mediums, the Monegasque driver had to push as hard as possible in order to close the gap to Verstappen – seen as how the latter was already ahead and both drivers would be forced to pit again.Then, for some reason, the team seemingly decided to revert to a one-stopper, as Leclerc began slowing down considerably. I genuinely can’t understand what happened, because once they brought him in early, his only shot at a win would have been to put on a new set of softs for the third stint and drive his yellow-accented Ferrari like he stole it.Verstappen meanwhile extended his first stint on mediums until lap 26, when Leclerc took back the lead but only temporarily; he then pitted a second time for soft tires on lap 33, and despite a tire advantage, he found himself with a 20-second deficit and just 20 laps to go. It became a mathematical impossibility – making up a full second per lap to Max Verstappen, 20 times over. The race was lost, and I would argue that it was lost the moment Leclerc began slowing down during that second stint on mediums.First, he did everything he could to cut into the lead for a number of laps, before slowing down. Did Ferrari lack the conviction needed to stick to their original plan? Sure, they called an audible on that plan with that early pit stop, but to me, it looked like they basically changed their minds twice and ruined Leclerc’s chances at a victory.The best course of action would have been to not pit Leclerc early and keep him out alongside Verstappen for the duration of the Grand Prix, and just let them duke it out towards the end. The audible could have paid off, sure, but only if they followed through with it, which they didn’t.This brings me to my next point, which is how badly the Scuderia needs a change in personnel. I don’t have anything against them personally, and I doubt others do, but we’re seeing screw up after screw up and it has very little to do with the actual performance of their cars/drivers.“We will not change people […] We have got great people in the team and I have no doubt on that,” said team boss Mattia Binotto last week, following harsh criticism by former F1 champion Nico Rosberg.Well, I’m sorry but at this point, everyone and their grandmother is calling out for a change. There certainly needs to be a change in terms of in-race decision-making, because Ferrari are so terrified of Red Bull , they will clearly overreact and forget all about their initial strategy in trying to get a win.There’s a lot of pressure, yes, but this is a cut-throat industry, where everyone is expected to always perform at their best. I mean, if Chelsea can sack Thomas Tuchel a few games into the season after he led them to Champions League glory just last year, how on Earth can Ferrari still justify not making any changes in personnel? That’s rhetorical, by the way.