Ferrari Purosangue Order Books Might Close Soon, Get the Exotic SUV While You Still Can

Ferrari’s first-ever high-rider, and four-door (technically it’s a five-door) production model, the Purosangue, is off to a great start. In fact, it has been so well received, even before the grand unveiling earlier this week, that the Prancing Horse might be forced to close the order books soon.
Why do that? It’s easy actually, as Ferrari wants to control the supply and demand, without letting its regular clientele down. Thus, it is their usual customers who will take delivery of the Purosangue first.
“We risk not being able to satisfy demand, and maybe we will need to close the order intake very soon,” Enrico Galliera, the brand’s chief commercial and marketing officer, said, quoted by AutoNews. “Every [Ferrari owner] wants to have a Purosangue, and we need to reward them, as they are the ones that made Ferrari what it is today.”
Galliera declined to comment on the number of reservations they have received for the super crossover, and how many of them will be put together each year. Nonetheless, the news outlet states that the Purosangue output represents 20% tops of the brand’s annual production, which is around 15,000 units. Thus, they apparently have the capacity to make around 3,000 examples every 12 months, and between 12,000 to 15,000 in total, as the normal lifecycle of a modern Ferrari is 4-5 years, the exec added.
The first reservations started coming in back in September 2018, when Ferrari confirmed that they will make the Purosangue. Last May, demand “exploded,” according to Galliera, when the company confirmed that it will have a V12. The engine is rated at 715 bhp and 528 lb-ft (716 Nm) of torque, enabling a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.3 seconds, and a 193 mph (310 kph) top speed. Production of the Purosangue will kick off next year at the brand’s facility in Maranello, Italy.
