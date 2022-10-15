1972 Chevy Impala Donk Gets the Gold Fever, Looks Like a Giant Nugget on Big Wheels

When was the last time you laid eyes on a proper donk? And by that, we do mean the 1971-1976 Chevrolet Caprice and Impala, with the obvious mods, as no other model qualifies for the term.
If you’re familiar with some of our work, then chances are that not long ago, as we covered a very colorful 1975 Chevy Caprice, riding on 26-inch alloys, a little over a month ago. The pictured 1972 Chevrolet Impala, however, looks even livelier, but there is a big catch here.
More on the latter part in just a few moments, as first, we have to talk about the elephant in the room, and that is the gold overall finish of this classic car. It wears the said color on all body panels, and instead of chrome accents to provide some contrast to the bodywork, it has gold trim, visible on the grille, on the sides, window surrounds, rear bumper, and on other parts.
As if this modification wasn’t enough to attract all attention, this 1972 Impala donk stays true to its nature by riding on a set of big wheels. We cannot tell you what the exact diameter is, but we suspect it to be in the region of 30 inches. Just like the rest of the car, they too have a gold finish, and since they needed to fit under the arches (at the front), and behind them (at the rear), they were wrapped in some very thin tires.
Now, this 1972 Chevy Impala looks real, doesn’t it? It sure does, but you won’t find it driving on any roads, because it has been rendered out by 412donklife, and shared on social media earlier this week. This is that ‘big catch’ mentioned above, and to be honest, we’re kind of disappointed that it is not legit.
