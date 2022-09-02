Color-Shifting 1975 Chevrolet Caprice Is a Proper Donk on 26-Inch Wheels

Color-shifting paint is a very cool thing to have on your car. But because it's expensive to apply and maintain, you rarely see such a thing on a production model. But that didn't stop enthusiasts from turning their rigs into four-wheeled chameleons and this 1975 Chevrolet Caprice is a fine example.
There's more than one type of color-shifting paint out there. I've seen blue shifting into rich, dark purple or yellow morphing into "nuclear" green. Well, this one's different because it changes quite a few hues depending on lighting and angle.
Yes, it may look pink most of the time, but it turns yellow, green, and even turquoise and gold in certain conditions. The fact that it's been applied on a 1975 Chevy Caprice help too. Just look at how the paint tends to shift colors on the curved upper fenders and the rear wheel covers.
Speaking of wheels, the owner of this 1970s land yacht opted for a set of Rose Gold rollers, an almost perfect match for the pink-infused chameleon hue of the body. And at 26 inches in diameter, these rims turn the Caprice into a full-fledged donk.
What's under the hood, you ask? Well, the footage doesn't give us a look at the engine, but the exhaust note strongly suggests this Chevy packs a V8. And I'm pretty sure it's a big-block mill.
The 1975 Caprice came standard with a small-block 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) V8 rated at only 145 horsepower, but Chevrolet also offered a 400-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) powerplant good for 175 horses. But there was also a range-topping, 454-cubic-inch (7.4-liter) V8 available. It generated 215 horsepower and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) of twist. Yeah, far from impressive, but it was the Malaise Era.
This two-door coupe is part of the second-generation Caprice, which was produced for the 1971 to 1976 model years. It was the company's top-of-the-line full-size and spawned six different body styles. The lineup included both coupes and hardtops, four-door sedans, a two-door convertible, and even a station wagon.
The second-gen Caprice is also one of the most popular vehicles for donk conversions. And not only do they get dropped on massive wheels that sometimes measure as much as 30 inches, but they also get ridiculous engine swaps. One such crazy build is this 1973 Caprice fitted with a procharged LS V8 that cranks out more than 1,200 horsepower at the rear wheels.
Moving back to our color-shifting Caprice, it could also feature a modern mill under the hood, because it's a common upgrade on donk builds. But it doesn't make much difference because this two-door coupe looks the parts and sounds like a proper restomod should. And I'm not even into donks. Check it out in the video below.
