We'll Take a Double Scoop of This LS-Powered Chevy Caprice Donk, Thank You Very Much

The world of donks is a very lively, magnificent, luxurious, flashy, and often loud place, with the latter blamed on the serious sound systems that most of them pack, and the occasional sonorous lumps.
However, in order to qualify for the ‘donk’ nomenclature, one ride needs to tick a few boxes. First and foremost, it needs to be a 1971 to 1976 Chevrolet Impala or Caprice, and second, it needs to feature some big wheels. From there on, their owners often sprinkle them with head-turning paint finishes, custom interiors, and other mods.
As for the 1973 Chevy Caprice that you are about to see on video down below, it has them all. Starting with the big 26-inch alloys and very lively color to the rose gold accents that provide an interesting contrast, next to the usual chrome trim. Custom badges hint at the serious firepower that lies under the hood, but more on that in a few moments, as before, we have to talk about the interior.
Wrapped in fine light brown leather, which the uploader refers to as peach, it has additional rose gold trim, used for the air vents, speaker covers, steering wheel, whose design replicates the pattern of the alloys, and other parts. Two illuminated cup holders can be seen in the cockpit too, alongside a modern infotainment system, and classic gauges with a very modern flair.
Popping the hood open reveals the LS6 engine. The 6.0-liter V8 appears to be part of the third of fourth generation, from what we can tell, and we have no idea how much it pumps out, as the clip focuses on the aesthetics, and doesn’t reveal anything else about this pretty ride. So, if you want to check it out in detail, then this is the part where we invite you to scroll down and hit the play button.
