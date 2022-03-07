What It's Like to Surprise Kodak Black With a New Whip, a Chevrolet Caprice Convertible

Stephen Deleonardis, better known by the name SteveWillDoIt on YouTube, wanted to surprise car aficionado rapper Kodak Black with a Chevrolet Caprice convertible, and the result is exactly what you'd expect, with the rapper at a loss for words.
Deleonardis decided to treat rapper Kodak Black to a new car after being recently shot in an incident outside Justin Bieber’s afterparty a couple of weeks ago.
For the project, Steve went over to RD Whittington, owner of WiresOnly, a celebrity-favorite car dealership. After working his magic, Whittington found just the right vehicle for Kodak. He chose a Chevrolet Caprice convertible, which he called the “perfect” car for anyone in Florida. “This is a donk, a real Florida vibe,” he said of the piece. Reportedly, the price for the car was $50k, and the YouTuber could pick it up from Miami, Florida.
Initially, Deleonardis wanted to go for a lowrider, but decided that’s something for the West Coast, so he moved to a “donk,” which he believes to be more fitting for the East Coast.
When arriving at Kodak Black’s house in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Steve met up with Kodak’s brother, Lance, who tried to pull a prank on the rapper to get him out of the house.
The two told Kodak that Steve hit his Dodge Durango in order to get him in the driveway, and the rapper said: “I ain’t tripping, but you’re gonna fix [it], and buy me another little car.” Luckily for Steve, he already had. Kodak added that he wanted “some land in the metaverse” for it, if the YouTuber really wrecked his car.
After finally getting him outside, Kodak could barely believe the vehicle was a gift for him and couldn’t hide his confusion.
Coming with dark red paint and fitted with insanely big 32” Asanti wheels which seem to be model AF 147, this Chevrolet Caprice couldn’t be more on-brand for Kodak, even if he had customized it himself. It's a different color for Kodak to match with, and we fully expect a photo shoot soon enough.
Right after receiving it, Kodak used it as a background for his son’s birthday photoshoot, as you can see attached below.
