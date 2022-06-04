From 1968 Chevy Camaro Restomods to Chameleonic Mopars, Anything Goes With Forgiatos

From NFL stars like David Ojabo to musicians like Lil Baby (just to mention some of the most recent VIP acquisitions), everyone who’s a big who across the affluent car collecting sector has at least one custom ride bearing the little “f” mark on the aftermarket forged alloy wheels. But that’s not all, as star hype is not the only massive thing on the company’s agenda.
Instead, aside from catering to the ultra-luxury or high-performance Lambo, Rolls-Royce, Ferrari, Porsche, and Mercedes-AMG or Maybach world, it also shines like a (sometimes) very bright star among car enthusiasts of a certain type. And do not dare to call them donk lovers, as traditional high-riser enthusiasts will hold anyone in contempt of court for failing to recognize that only a Chevy Impala perfectly fits the description.
All other cars featuring heavy customizations, a larger ground clearance (often with a swaggering appearance to elicit lots of potty-training jokes), and – above all – larger-diameter wheels with low-profile tires, whether modern, vintage, or darn right classic should be labeled as hi-risers. And enthusiasts from within the community know very well that most Forgiato wheel designs fit like a glove on their customized rides.
And fret not about exposure, because the forged wheel experts will make sure to popularize the theme on social media on every occasion. Recently, they have focused quite a lot on the donk-like atmosphere, with modern builds – like a crimson Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 sold by San Diego-based Champion Motoring, the provider of exotics to athletes and other affluent connoisseurs – turning up a minority report across their main Instagram feed. No worries, though, the rest of the apparitions thoroughly compensate.
Instead, what caught our eye – for all the right or wrong reasons, that’s for you our readers to decide – were a couple of neat extremes: a 1968 Chevy Camaro restomod and a chameleonic widebody Dodge Challenger sitting on 24s. The former was done by custom audio and fabrication specialist Source Motoring and packs a huge bundle of restomod goodies, from hinted LSX madness to a fully bespoke, digital interior dressed up in posh Mandarin leather.
The cool burgundy exterior is not too shabby either, as the deep color is beautifully contrasted by the black and red-accented Forgiato wheels and just gives out road trip-ready vibes from virtually every angle. Alas, some diehard Forgiato Designs aficionados might deem it a bit too subtle for their taste, so we have also embedded second below this “green” chameleon, a widebody Dodge Challenger that rides stunningly outrageous on gold 24-inch Forgiatos to make sure it will never miss the chance to stand out in any crowd.
So, which one is your type of guilty pleasure: a classic-looking yet thoroughly contemporary-enhanced old-school Chevy Camaro or the scandalous third-generation Challenger that would make Marvel’s Hulk feel massively proud of such an unintended tribute ride?
