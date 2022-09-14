Land Rover Honors Itself With 75th Limited Edition Defender 90 and 110, It's Pricey

Back in 1948, the Land Rover moniker was created by the Rover Company so that Brits could also have their Jeep-inspired practical 4WD off-road vehicle. Now, almost 75 years since the deed was done, it’s already the ripe time to start the celebrations.
Well, sort of, since to some it might not feel quite right that while an entire world is mourning the passing of the Land Rover-passionate Queen Elisabeth II, the British company is carelessly minding its automotive business. Well, these are hard times, when even King Charles III's first royal ride to Buckingham Palace is a traditional Rolls-Royce Phantom VI, so as not to elicit unwanted attention towards the means of transportation.
Anyway, the British off-road specialist is getting ready for a stunning 2023 with a special model that may only be the first in an entire anniversary series. So, behold the new Defender 75th Limited Edition, a direct nod to the 1948 introduction of the Land Rover Series I at the Amsterdam Motor Show. It is available in both 90 and 110 body styles (no word on the utilitarian 130, though) and comes with a few exclusive perks.
Chief among them would be the introduction of the Grasmere Green paintjob, the bespoke 75 Years graphics pack, as well as the “complementing wheels and interior finishes.” Technical options for interested fans include the D300 mild hybrid and P400e plug-in hybrid, while standard perks arrive in the form of the 3D Surround Camera, Matrix LED headlights and Configurable Terrain Response.
A warning, though: it’s quite pricey! At home in the United Kingdom, the Defender 75th Limited Edition kicks off at £85,995 for 90 versions and £89,995 for the 110 body style. That means some $99,442 and $104,068 at the current exchange rates, a far cry from the U.S. MSRP of $53,500 for Defender 110 and $55,100 for Defender S 90, right?
