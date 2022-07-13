2023 Range Rover Velar Unveiled, but It's Not What We Expected

The Range Rover Velar is about to get a mid-cycle refresh, and while we thought it is going to launch for the 2023 model year, we were obviously wrong, because this is the 2023 model, and it’s not the facelift that we expected.
That said, the crossover, which slots between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport in Land Rover’s family brings a few updates, including a new special edition and an electrified powertrain in Australia, where deliveries will kick off in the fourth quarter of the year.
Joining the engine family is the P400e Electric Hybrid, with its 2.0-liter four-pot and electric motor. It develops a combined 297 kW (404 ps / 398 hp) and 640 Nm (472 lb-ft) of torque, enabling a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 5.4 seconds. The 17.1 kWh battery pack supports DC fast charging, taking 30 minutes to be juiced up to 80%, or 1 hour and 40 minutes at a 7 kW wall box.
Customers can also get the Velar in the P400 and D300 specifications. The former uses a 3.0-liter straight-six gasoline engine, with 294 kW (400 ps / 394 hp) and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft), taking 5.5 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from a standstill. The latter is a 3.0-liter diesel, with 221 kW (300 ps / 296 hp) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft), and it is 1 second slower to 100 kph. Both feature all-wheel drive and Adaptive Dynamics for improved comfort.
Said to “transform the digital experience inside,” the Pivi Pro infotainment system is on deck too. Amazon Alexa is available, and elsewhere, it features the usual maps, services, apps, and so on. Active Road Noise cancellation further refines the premium experience, and the Cabin Air Purification Plus improves the air quality for those inside. The driver assistance gear has been enhanced with the introduction of the standard rearview camera and adaptive cruise control with steering assist.
Last but not least, the Range Rover Velar Edition model has joined the family. It builds on the R-Dynamic SE, is available with the full color palette, gets a black contrasting roof, Black Pack exterior detailing, 20-inch wheels, rear privacy windows, and sliding panoramic roof. Full pricing details for Australia can be seen in the attached press release.
Joining the engine family is the P400e Electric Hybrid, with its 2.0-liter four-pot and electric motor. It develops a combined 297 kW (404 ps / 398 hp) and 640 Nm (472 lb-ft) of torque, enabling a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 5.4 seconds. The 17.1 kWh battery pack supports DC fast charging, taking 30 minutes to be juiced up to 80%, or 1 hour and 40 minutes at a 7 kW wall box.
Customers can also get the Velar in the P400 and D300 specifications. The former uses a 3.0-liter straight-six gasoline engine, with 294 kW (400 ps / 394 hp) and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft), taking 5.5 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from a standstill. The latter is a 3.0-liter diesel, with 221 kW (300 ps / 296 hp) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft), and it is 1 second slower to 100 kph. Both feature all-wheel drive and Adaptive Dynamics for improved comfort.
Said to “transform the digital experience inside,” the Pivi Pro infotainment system is on deck too. Amazon Alexa is available, and elsewhere, it features the usual maps, services, apps, and so on. Active Road Noise cancellation further refines the premium experience, and the Cabin Air Purification Plus improves the air quality for those inside. The driver assistance gear has been enhanced with the introduction of the standard rearview camera and adaptive cruise control with steering assist.
Last but not least, the Range Rover Velar Edition model has joined the family. It builds on the R-Dynamic SE, is available with the full color palette, gets a black contrasting roof, Black Pack exterior detailing, 20-inch wheels, rear privacy windows, and sliding panoramic roof. Full pricing details for Australia can be seen in the attached press release.