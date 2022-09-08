1973 Land Rover Series III Pickup Turned Into Blissfully Minimalist Restomod

A Portuguese creative lab with a “no product” policy, meaning they get involved in whatever project or collaboration tickles their fancy, pride themselves on creating unique, exclusive pieces with great attention to detail and originality. Their name is The House of Cool, and their portfolio includes, among others, nearly a dozen vehicle builds. The latest is this Land Rover Series III Pickup, which they converted into a minimalistic restomod.
The build is based on a 1973 Long Wheelbase Land Rover 109 Series III Pickup truck body, and the design house, whose motto is “Turning the already not so ordinary into extraordinary,” put their personal touch on practically every inch of the classic off-roader.
Let’s just halt the race of time and take a look at this beautifully designed restomod, which comes with a refreshed bodywork finished in Mid Grey color paint, a removable Black Soft Top, and a custom pickup box with Electric Red Fluorescent color inside. According to the creative team, no less than seven layers of paint have been applied to achieve the desired final look.
The design house heavily modified the Land Rover’s cabin as well, which now features custom instrumentation. There is also a comfortable plush three-person bench seat that’s been upholstered in brown Alcantara. The same material has been used to trim the dash.
The modifications go beyond the aesthetic changes, though, as the House of Cool team completely rebuilt the truck’s engine and transmission. As such, the Land Rover 109 Series III now features a refreshed 2.285-liter diesel engine and gearbox, as well as power steering.
A full-sized spare wheel has been mounted on the hood, while circular rear-view mirrors have been installed toward the front end.
While this Land Rover 109 Series III Pickup restomod might not be the most revolutionary restomod you’ve seen, it goes to show that sometimes less is more.
The House of Cool is currently offering the Land Rover restomod for €58.000 ($57,900), but starting October, it will also be available as part of the design house’s first-ever bundle, together with a 2021 Swedish electric Cake Kalk OR race bike. The price of the bundle is set at €68.000 ($67,883).
