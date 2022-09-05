Blacked-Out Range Rover Joins the Murdered-Out Crowd on Posh RDB Wire Wheels

You know that an aftermarket outlet is an affluent venue when they reside in the heart of the town’s automotive culture, and their summer is so eventful it could serve as the basis for a Hollywood flick.
Well, these are the usual, self-assumed trials and tribulations of Hollywood, California-based RDB LA. The good folks can one day ‘enjoy’ a grand theft out police chase and on-scene crash while the next time they are back with the usual roster of big-time customization projects.
So, logically, there is a brand-new YouTube vlog episode out and about, full of hyper sports cars next to some SUVs. The former – a Ferrari SF90 coupe and Spider (!), plus an even rarer Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 – will need to be treated like kings and as soon as the experts wrap the transformations, we will be sure to get back to them for their solo outings.
So, we are left wondering what people driving super-SUVs worth maybe half a million bucks (after a few custom tricks) are thinking about if they do not notice giant rocks and casually destroy their posh wheel. But that flickers out of our conscience as soon as we lay our eyes (from the 1:44 mark) upon the all-black L460 fifth-generation Range Rover they had up on the elevator.
And it was there for a particularly good reason – to complete the murdered-out transformation with a nice, posh set of wire-style RDB Wheels. Naturally, those are matched with the body color and the rest of the black details – such as the Brembo brakes or the window tint. Well, that was all about this new Range Rover, though, as they soon went after more water-based tomfoolery that kind of makes you wonder how come owners trust them to handle their precious vehicles…
