L-Series 1970 Ferrari Dino 246 GT Shows Low Miles, All Numbers Match

Exclusively offered in the guise of a berlinetta, the 2.0-liter Dino 206 GT was discontinued in 1969 for the 2.4-liter 246. Offered in two body styles, the 246 numbered 3,569 units. The original run – colloquially known as the L series - ran through the summer of 1970. Only 357 units were produced, and chassis number 00754 is one of those cars.
Located in Pennsylvania, this fellow left the Prancing Horse’s factory in Argento Metallizzato for the exterior and Celeste for the leather interior. Completed in March 1970, this mid-engined collectible was delivered to Garage La Rotonda the following month. Sold to Giovanna Damonte, the Dino-badged Ferrari was purchased by Lorenzo Righetti three years later.
Subsequently purchased by a Milanese dealership, the car was exported to California that year. Owned by Gerald Robert Kingen of Seattle through the early 1990s, chassis 00754 was then sold to a Mr. Kaiser from Hawaii. Come 2000, a Costa Mesa-based dealer sold the car to the current owner.
Presently finished in red over tan leather, the V6-engined sports car is rocking a numbers-matching engine paired with a five-speed transaxle. Last serviced in 2021 with new spark plugs and wires, the Dino was also treated to an oil pressure warning light sender as well as a brake master cylinder.
Rebuilt brake calipers and fresh engine oil also need to be mentioned. Offered with factory books, the factory tools, a clean title in the seller’s name that lists the 1970 model as a 1969, as well as a history report from Marcel Massini, chassis 00754 features a few cracks and a little crazing in the paint. Refinished in red under previous ownership, the Italian sports car is pictured on 14-inch wheels with three-earned knock-offs. Equipped with a Sony CD player, the 246 was designed by Aldo Brovarone and Leonardo Fioravanti at Pininfarina, yet its steel body shell was built by Scaglietti.
Aluminum is used for the hood, deck lid, and doors, and L-series vehicles also feature thinner chrome bumpers compared to later vehicles. Listed with less than 73k kilometers (45k miles) on the clock, the 246 GT smokes on startup as per the seller. He also notes engine oil spots on the floor after periods of sitting. Both issues, however, can be addressed rather easily.
With nine days of bidding left, chassis number 00754 is currently going for $175,000 after no fewer than six expressions of interest on Bring a Trailer.
