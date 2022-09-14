LaFerrari Driver Runs Out of Talent and Into the Guardrail, Destroys $3-Million Hypercar

The value of the Ferrari LaFerrari has just gone up, as there are fewer pristine examples out there, subsequent to yet another crash that has immobilized the pictured copy.
Wondering what led to this outcome? Well, so did we, so after finding a single image of the wreckage posted by supercar.fails a few hours ago, with no background information whatsoever, save that it happened in the Philippines, we did a little digging on the World Wide Web. And it was there that we found a short video of the aftermath, uploaded at the beginning of the month.
Shot not long after this Ferrari LaFerrari was crashed, the footage shows it next to the median, with a police officer next to it who was making sure that no one stops to ‘admire’ the wreckage, for obvious safety reasons. The low quality of the clip prevents us from seeing the exact damages, but by the looks of it, it appears to have hit the guardrail head-first, hence the bruised up face partially visible in the picture that shows it being loaded onto a trailer.
It has likely suffered other damages besides that right front quarter panel, so you can bet your bottom dollar on the fact that it is going to cost a lot of money to bring it back to its former glory. Hopefully, the insurance will cover it, or the owner is looking at an eye-watering repair bill.
We’re not entirely sure, but this appears to be the Aperta variant of the Ferrari LaFerrari, which is slang for convertible. If that is indeed the model that we are looking at, then it is much more expensive than the coupe, normally valued at over $3 million. Recently, a LaFerrari Aperta changed hands at auction for $5.3 million, falling short of the all-time record of almost $9 million.
